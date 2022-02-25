Motorist charged over February hit and run which injured pedestrian

A man has been charged over a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti arraigned James Attard, 33, from Qormi before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit on Friday morning. The incident had happened on 3 February, early in the morning.

Attard was charged with having, through negligence, caused grievous injury to the pedestrian, failing to stop after being involved in an accident, driving recklessly, and dangerous driving.

His lawyer, David Farrugia Sacco described the case as unfortunate, and requested bail for the accused, adding that there “clearly were no witnesses” to the 6am incident. The magistrate pointed out that it appeared that the incident had been captured on CCTV.

The prosecution did not object to the bail request but pointed out that the police had identified an eyewitness during their investigation. Inspector Chetcuti informed the court that during questioning, the accused had asked to speak to the victim in order to apologise in person.

The magistrate explained to the accused that this could not be allowed to happen until the victim testifies. The defence suggested a letter of apology, but this was also prohibited by the court.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €20,000. The court made it clear to the accused that he was forbidden from contacting any prosecution witnesses.