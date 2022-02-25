Staff at Paola’s ‘Pain Clinic’ in custody on suspicion of cannabis trafficking

Police have confirmed reports that staff from The Pain Clinic in Paola are being held in custody, after a raid earlier on Friday.

The clinic provides chronic pain treatment and specialises in medicinal cannabis.

According to their website, “the team adopts a holistic, interdisciplinary approach, integrating all appropriate therapies to provide the most effective, evidence-based treatment plan that promotes and enhances the body’s natural ability to heal.”

Lovin Malta reported that at least two workers have been taken into custody over cannabis trafficking.

Malta officially legalised recreational cannabis use in December, becoming the first EU country to do so.

