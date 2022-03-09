Man arrested after allegedly stealing from car in Floriana

A man was arrested after allegedly being caught stealing from a car in Floriana, the police said.

The incident happened in Triq Emvin Cremona at 3:30pm on Tuesday.

The accused was confronted by the car’s owner, a 28-year-old from Kalkara, who caught him in the act.

He then attacked the woman, stole her bag and escaped.

Through CCTV footage and with the victim's help, the police were able to see what the accused looked like and what direction he had headed off in.

The police arrested the accused in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa, at around 5pm.

The victim was taken to the Floriana health centre and was certified to have slight injuries.

The man will be arraigned in court this afternoon.