Man falls to his death after nine-metre fall in Luqa

A 56-year-old lost his life in Luqa after a nine-metre fall in Luqa on Saturday morning.

Police reported that on Saturday at around 10.30 am, an accident occurred at a store in Ħal Qormi road, Luqa. From it preliminary investigations, it results that planks of wood the Sliema man was on, gave in.

He was assisted by a medical team and by members of the Civil Protection Department on the spot, and then taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.

The man was certified dead.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana opened an inquiry into the case and police investigations are underway.