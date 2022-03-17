Pregnant woman charged with assaulting partner using ornamental rock

A pregnant woman has been arraigned in court on charges of having grievously injured her partner when she hit him in the head with an ornamental rock last Friday.

Inspector Eman Hayman arraigned the 28-year-old Swedish woman before magistrate Lara Lanfranco on Thursday afternoon, accusing her of causing grievous bodily harm to her male Swedish partner. The alleged assault occurred on 11 March. The accused had also been charged with having slightly injuring her partner in a previous domestic violence incident last February.

The accused, who told the court she lives in Gzira and works as a recruiter, pleaded not guilty.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto, defence counsel, asked for bail. He explained that the alleged victim is accused of raping his client in separate criminal proceedings which started last October. “I expect a complex case,” he said.

Montalto said the woman has fixed employment and address and has no previous brushes with the law. The lawyer informed the court that the defendant is pregnant with twins.

The magistrate asked what the situation was with the alleged victim. Montalto said that the man lived in St Paul’s Bay.

The prosecution requested a protection order. The victim is already under a separate protection order and issuing another order against her would ensure that she does not go to his apartment, the parties explained.

The defence lawyer added that he might consider requesting the cessation of domestic violence proceedings.

The prosecution declared that a personal guarantee would suffice as security for bail in the circumstances and that it was not insisting on a deposit.

The court upheld the request for the issuing of a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.

The woman was released on bail, against a personal guarantee of €2,000, also ordering her to sign a bail book three times a week. No curfew was imposed in view of her condition.