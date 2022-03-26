Man grievously injured after being hit by car in Qormi

A traffic accident in Qormi early this morning has left a man grievously injured.

According to a statement issued by the Police, a 24 year-old man was hit by a car in Triq tal-Ħandaq, Ħal Qormi at around 06:30hrs on Saturday 26th March.

Police said that the car was being driven by a 33 year-old man from Fontana, Gozo.

The 24 year-old was given medical assistance at the scene of the incident and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries. No further details are available at this time.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.