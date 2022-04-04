menu

Man critically injured after being hit by a car in Marsa

The accident happened at Triq Diċembru Tlettax

nicole_meilak
4 April 2022, 9:18am
by Nicole Meilak

A 31-year-old man was left critically injured after being hit by a car in Marsa.

Police said the accident happened at around 3:15am in Triq Diċembru Tlettax.

The victim, an Eritrean man from Ħal Far, was hit by a Suzuki Swift driven by a 31-year-old man from Żejtun.

He was given first aid on site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Later on his injuries were certified to be serious.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.  

