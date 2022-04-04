Man critically injured after being hit by a car in Marsa

A 31-year-old man was left critically injured after being hit by a car in Marsa.

Police said the accident happened at around 3:15am in Triq Diċembru Tlettax.

The victim, an Eritrean man from Ħal Far, was hit by a Suzuki Swift driven by a 31-year-old man from Żejtun.

He was given first aid on site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Later on his injuries were certified to be serious.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.