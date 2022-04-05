[WATCH] Qormi valley murder: Dead man found in car linked to missing person

The body of a murdered man has been found in the trunk of a car that has been linked to a missing person from Pembroke.

Police have confirmed that the case is being treated as a murder investigation. The car was found in Qormi valley on Tuesday afternoon and was flagged to police after a foul smell was emanating from inside the trunk.

The corpse has not yet been identified but a police spokesperson confirmed it was in an advanced state of decomposition and the head was covered with clothing.

The spokesperson said investigations were underway to determine where the murder took place and when the car was parked in the spot where it was found.

The police have confirmed that the car, a grey Peugeot 407, is the same one flagged in a police statement last Saturday in a missing person's report.

The missing man was 62-year-old Mario Farrugia from Pembroke, who was last seen on 28 March close to his home. The police had said Farrugia made use of a grey Peugeot 407 with the registration plate BGY074.

Police have not yet confirmed the corpse's identity.

The car was towed away by the police for further investigation. A photo of the back side of the car shows what appear to be blood stains from the trunk trickling down to the bumper, although this has not been confirmed.

Investigations are being led by the police’s major crimes division and the vice squad.

Police said that Farrugia was not previously known to them. Magistrate Gabriella Vella is conducting an inquiry.

Forensic doctor Mario Scerri was also on site.