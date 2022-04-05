First-time arsonist handed suspended sentence after admitting to destroying BMW

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to imprisonment for two years, suspended for three, after he admitted to setting a car on fire in Msida last month.

Mustafa Ozturk, a Turkish shop manager residing at Luqa, had been arraigned on 4 March, accused of setting the empty BMW on fire, six days before.

The court was told how officers from the Civil Protection Department and police had been dispatched to Clarence Street, Msida, early in the morning of 26 February to extinguish the burning vehicle.

A magisterial inquiry and a police investigation began immediately, leading to the arrest of Ozturk, five days later.

Ozturk had pleaded guilty during his arraignment. His lawyers, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanain had submitted that the case was a “one-off,” adding that the accused had cooperated with the police and possessed an untainted criminal record.

Police inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Jonathan Ransley, prosecuting, had confirmed that the man had cooperated with the investigation, held a clean criminal record and had filed an admission at the earliest possible stage of the proceedings.

The guilty plea was reaffirmed by the accused, even after the court explained that as a result of his admission, he faced a possible jail term of between two to four years.

He had been released on bail, pending sentencing, which had to be delayed by the fact that the court needed to appoint an expert to establish the value of the vehicle at the time of the arson.

Handing down punishment yesterday, the court sentenced the man to imprisonment for two years suspended for three years.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin were defence counsel.