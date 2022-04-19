Sliema double murder: Evidence stage of compilation proceedings declared closed

A court has declared closed the evidence stage of compilation proceedings against the man accused of committing a double murder at a house in Sliema in 2020.

Daniel Muka stands accused of the murders of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski, who were shot dead at their home in Locker Street on 18 August 2020, in what police described as a botched robbery.

Another man, North Macedonian national Viktor Dragomanski, has been charged separately in connection with the murder, while a third man, Jesper Kristiansen, is also awaiting indictment for his part in the crime.

When the case against Muka continued on Thursday before magistrate Nadine Lia, the accused was assigned a temporary legal aid lawyer in view of ongoing issues with his legal representation, as the case against him continued on Tuesday.

The last sitting in the compilation of evidence had been adjourned for a ruling by an ethics body, after the accused attempted to engage a new lawyer without paying his previous one.

But the issue was still unresolved when the case was called on Tuesday morning.

The magistrate ordered Muka to liaise with the Chamber of Advocates to resolve the payment issue.

The accused replied, asking the magistrate how he was supposed to contact the Chamber from prison, to which the court replied that this was a problem for him to solve, not the court.

The case was adjourned to May 23. Superintendent James Grech is prosecuting.

