Qormi murder sitting adjourned after accused tests positive for Covid

The compilation of evidence against Elliott Busuttil, the man accused of killing Mario Farrugia and hiding his body in a car in Qormi, has been delayed after the accused tested positive for Covid-19.

Farrugia was last seen on 28 March in the vicinity of his Pembroke home. A police missing person’s report had indicated that the man was using a grey Peugeot 407.

The car was found on 5 April in a valley in Qormi, with Farrugia’s heavily decomposed body in the trunk. DNA tests confirmed the identity of the deceased with an autopsy finding that Farrugia had sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Busuttil was subsequently arrested in a police raid. He is accused of wilful homicide, possession of illegal arms, carrying a knife in public, concealing a cadaver, breaching bail conditions, and recidivism, amongst other charges.

He is denying the charges.

The court had allocated three hours for Thursday’s sitting, in which two police inspectors and a relative of the victim were expected to testify.

But when the case was called before magistrate Astrid May Grima on Thursday morning, lawyer Ishmael Psaila, defence counsel together with lawyer Edward Gatt, informed the court that his client was in medical isolation, having tested positive for Covid-19. A medical certificate was exhibited.

The sitting was adjourned to May.

Inspectors Wayne Camilleri, Kurt Zahra and John Paul Attard are prosecuting. Lawyers Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila are defence counsel.

Lawyers George Camilleri, Kaylie Bonnett, Maria Schembri appeared on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Keith Borg and Jacob Magri are representing the victim's family as parte civile.