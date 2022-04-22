Wanted: Police are looking for man who breached bail conditions

The Malta Police Force have issued a request for information on the whereabouts of Alexander Anthony Gialanze Whiteford, who is wanted for breaching bail conditions.

Whiteford has a string of past cases involving theft and violence.

Police request that anyone with information on Whiteford contact them as soon as possible, even anonymously, online or over the phone.

Anyone with information on Whiteford and his whereabouts are requested to contact the police force on their Facebook page or to call them on 21224001/119 and quote 11/2022.