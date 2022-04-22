menu
BREAKING More Supermarkets boss who fled Malta is arrested in Scotland

Wanted: Police are looking for man who breached bail conditions

Police have asked anyone with information on Alexander Anthony Gialanze Whiteford or his whereabouts to contact them

seb_vassallo
22 April 2022, 2:34pm
by Sebastian Vassallo
Wanted: Alexander Anthony Gialanze Whiteford
Wanted: Alexander Anthony Gialanze Whiteford

The Malta Police Force have issued a request for information on the whereabouts of Alexander Anthony Gialanze Whiteford, who is wanted for breaching bail conditions.

Whiteford has a string of past cases involving theft and violence.

Police request that anyone with information on Whiteford contact them as soon as possible, even anonymously, online or over the phone. 

Anyone with information on Whiteford and his whereabouts are requested to contact the police force on their Facebook page or to call them on 21224001/119 and quote 11/2022.

Sebastian Vassallo is a European affairs reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.