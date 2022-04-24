Motorcyclist in critical condition after Coast Road accident
A separate four-car collision meant the Coast Road had to be temporarily closed off to traffic
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after suffering a traffic accident along the Coast Road on Sunday.
Police said the accident happened at around 11am. The victim, who is 53 years old and lives in Pembroke, was riding a Harley Davidson XL when the vehicle cllided with a Citroen C3 driven by a 58-year-old Belgian man.
A medical team gave first aid to the victim, who was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
Police are investigating the accident and an inquiry is being held.
A separate four-car collision on the opposite carriageway meant the Coast Road had to be temporarily closed to traffic.
Motorists were advised to avoid the Coast Road, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq direction towards Qawra.
It is unknown whether anyone was injured in this collision.