Motorcyclist in critical condition after Coast Road accident

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after suffering a traffic accident along the Coast Road on Sunday.

Police said the accident happened at around 11am. The victim, who is 53 years old and lives in Pembroke, was riding a Harley Davidson XL when the vehicle cllided with a Citroen C3 driven by a 58-year-old Belgian man.

A medical team gave first aid to the victim, who was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police are investigating the accident and an inquiry is being held.

A separate four-car collision on the opposite carriageway meant the Coast Road had to be temporarily closed to traffic.

Motorists were advised to avoid the Coast Road, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq direction towards Qawra.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in this collision.