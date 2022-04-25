Caruana Galizia murder: Cabinet refuses pardon for Degiorgio brothers

The Cabinet of Ministers has refused to grant a pardon to two men indicted over the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

"In line with the advice of the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police, the Cabinet of Ministers today decided to advise the President of the Republic not to grant the request for a proclamation made on 4 April 2022 by Mr Alfred Degiorgio and Mr George Degiorgio," a government statement reads.

Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio requested a presidential pardon in exchange for information about the involvement of a former cabinet minister in the murder.

They further asked for urgent Constitutional proceedings, in which they request a reconsideration of past refusals to grant them a pardon in exchange for the information.

The accused men had written to President George Vella, asking him to exercise his prerogative of mercy “in view of the fact that [they] are prepared to cooperate fully and provide information which is true, confirmable, credible, direct and which is not hearsay.”

They claim to have information about a mastermind and a middleman who have not been charged nor pardoned, in connection with the murder. Additionally, they say offer to disclose the mastermind and executor in an as yet unsolved murder and two recent bombings, which are also unsolved.

William Cuschieri, their lawyer, asked the court to declare a probable breach of their fair trial rights, should the recommendation be made to reject their latest request for a Presidential pardon.

The court was also asked to take steps to ensure that this doesn’t happen, including by ordering the defendants to hear what they have to say about the pardon before taking any decisions or making any recommendations.

Government had pardoned Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, on the condition that he reveal the whole truth about the murder and who was behind it.

Vincent Muscat, who pleaded guilty to his role in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder and was served a 15-year sentence, was eventually granted a presidential pardon to tell all about the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.