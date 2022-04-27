Yorgen Fenech's human rights challenge to bail refusals dismissed by judge

A judge has dismissed Yorgen Fenech’s claim of having suffered human rights breaches because he has not been released on bail since his arrest in 2019. Fenech is indicted over the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana.

Over the years since his arrest, Fenech’s lawyers have filed several bail requests and related constitutional cases demanding his release. These requests have consistently been denied by the courts.

The latest refusal comes in a 60-page long judgement, deciding a constitutional case he had filed last year before Madam Justice Miriam Hayman. In that case, Fenech had argued that the State was breaching his fundamental rights by refusing him bail.

State Advocate Chris Soler and lawyer Maurizio Cordina represented the State in the proceedings.

Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri and Charles Mercieca appeared for Fenech.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia represented the Caruana Galizia family.

READ MORE: Yorgen Fenech marks 500th day in custody with constitutional case for bail