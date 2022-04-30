Four years’ jail for mugging that led to death of 80-year-old woman

A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for complicity in two muggings in Sliema, 12 years ago, which had led to the death of an 80 year old woman.

In a judgement handed down at 11pm last night, Mr. Justice Aaron Bugeja jailed Bernice Camilleri, today 33, for 4 years, also imposing a €1,000 fine and ordering her to pay €500 in costs.

Rose Garroni had died in hospital after being pushed to the ground and hitting her head on the pavement, when her handbag was snatched by Charles Brincat.

Fatal mugging of elderly woman: Accused tells judge she was only accompanying her boyfriend

Camilleri has been a passenger in the getaway car.

She had testified that Brincat had assaulted the victim, whilst she and Camilleri's then boyfriend Richard Attard sat in the car.

The court had heard how Brincat and Attard had spent the €20 they found in Garroni's handbag on drugs.

Brincat and Attard had admitted guilt to avoid trial, some years ago, and are serving prison sentences of 13 and 12 years respectively.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Rebecca Mercieca were defence counsel to Bernice Camilleri.

Lawyers Anthony Vella and Karl Muscat, from the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted.