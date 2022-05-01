Drug mule arrested with 1kg of cocaine ingested in 130 capsules

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the airport after it was discovered he was carrying around a kilo of cocaine, ingested inside his stomach.

He was arraigned on Sunday, accused with the importation, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of drugs after he was found carrying 130 capsules of suspected cocaine at the airport.

Funsen Osvaldo Pinas, born in former Dutch colony Suriname, was stopped at the airport on 30 April after arriving on a flight from Brussels. A customs inspection was conducted on him after he was seen acting suspiciously.

No illicit items were retrieved on him after a strip search was conducted. Afte being spoken to by customs officials and the police, the man admitted that he was carrying something in his stomach.

No request for bail was made as the accused has no fixed address in Malta.

Inspector Mark A. Mercieca prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.