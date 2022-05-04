Woman sustains grievous knife injuries in street fight with another woman

A 47-year-old woman from Birkirkara was grievously injured when she was knifed by another woman during a street fight that happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

The woman who presumably used the knife escaped from the scene, the police said.

The fight happened at around thirty minutes past midnight in Testaferrata Street, Ta’Xbiex. The street is known as a place where prostitutes offer their service, although it is unclear whether the incident is related.

The police said that a medical team was called on site to assist the injured woman, who was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police are investigating.