Four kilos of cannabis seized off dinghy arriving from Sicily

Police seized four kilos of cannabis, with a street value of more than €100,000, off a dinghy which had just arrived in Malta.

A 32-year-old man from Marsaxlokk was arrested, accused with the trafficking and importation of drugs from Sicily to Malta.

Police said the arrest occurred on Monday evening at around 7pm, after it surrounded a dinghy it was following, whilst it was docking in Delimara.

After a search was conducted, the man was found to be carrying four kilos of cannabis, with a street value of more than €100,000.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry.

The man is to be arraigned at 3pm in front of Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.