Europol expert exhibits report on more than 20 items seized during police Maksar raids

A Europol digital forensics expert has handed a court his report on over 20 devices, together with the devices themselves, all of which had been seized as part of the police investigation into Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio as well as the ta’ Maksar brothers Robert and Adrian Agius.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided as the compilation of evidence against the men continued this afternoon.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017. Adrian Agius is also charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

Vella and George Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop's assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara. George Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures, along with his brother Alfred, for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

At the start of the sitting, a police sergeant took the stand, informing the court that he had been assigned to gather data from devices found during searches in a residence in Bahrija, a Mercedes car, another residence in Mellieha and another vehicle, a Seat, last year.

The sergeant had also been entrusted with delivering the items to Europol’s offices in the Hague, for data extraction. He exhibited his report and supporting documents. The witness also physically deposited the electronic devices he had examined, more than 20 in number, in court.

Europol expert Giuseppe Totaro also took the stand today. Totaro, a senior specialist within the digital forensic team at Europol had been appointed to conduct a forensic examination and data extraction from the devices.

Totaro had also testified in 2020, during the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who is separately indicted over the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

15 sealed small plastic bags, containing the electronic devices, were laid out on a table in the courtroom. At the request of prosecuting lawyer George Camilleri, the expert witness went through the items one by one, identifying their contents to the court, which was duly noted by the court.

Robert Agius and George Degiorgio were seen chatting and laughing in the dock as the laborious documentation process was carried out.

Totaro exhibited a five terabyte hard drive, also giving the court an identical copy which the prosecution suggested be cloned and given to the parties.

No further witnesses were summoned for the sitting. The court sent the acts of the case back to the AG and setting the next adjournment in June.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio. Ishmael Psaila appeared for Jamie Vella.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.