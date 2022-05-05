Motorcyclist, 35, dies in Coast Road accident

A 35-year-old motorcyclist has died in a traffic accident on the Coast Road on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at 3am.

Police said the French man who lived in Sliema lost control of the Honda CB600 he was riding and crashed into a barrier.

The man got caught in the barrier as the bike dragged for several meters and ended up on the side of the road.

The man was certified dead on site.

Magirtate Caroline Farrugia Frendo will be leading the inquiry.