Woman admits to stealing from Valletta jeweller while on probation

A woman has admitted having stolen a ring from a Valletta shop whilst on probation for another offence.

Inspectors Kevin Pulis and Daryl Borg arraigned sales assistant Daniela Tranchino, 46, from Gzira, before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace this morning, in connection with the theft of a ring from a Valletta jewellery store on April 25.

Tranchino was charged with theft, aggravated by value and breaching a probation order she had been placed under in 2019. The woman was also accused of recidivism.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja, defence counsel to the accused, asked the court to convert itself into a drug court in view of the accused’s substance abuse problem.

She informed the court that the accused would be pleading guilty to the charges and requested a pre-sentencing report be commissioned. The lawyer also requested bail pending the completion of this report.

The court upheld the defence's request and granted Tranchino bail against a €5,000 personal guarantee, also ordering the woman to sign a bail book once a week.