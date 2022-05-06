No bail for British man charged with trafficking eight grams of cannabis

A British man has been remanded in custody, after allegedly being caught trafficking cannabis in Paceville last night.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech was told how Matthew Robert Gibson, a 37-year-old resident of Gzira, was arrested at around 9pm on Thursday night in Triq il-Knisja, St. Julian’s, after a police officer spotted him selling eight grams of cannabis for €20.

Inspector Brian Xuereb charged Gibson, who has been living in Malta for several years, with possession of cannabis in circumstances indicating that it was not solely for his personal consumption and with trafficking the drug.

Gibson entered a plea of not guilty.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett, appointed as legal aid counsel for the accused, requested bail, arguing that the accused had strong ties to the island.

The court, however, ordered that the accused be remanded in custody.