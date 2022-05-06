Attempt to use other person's passport lands man seven-month prison sentence

A man has been jailed for seven months after trying to use another person’s passport at the airport.

Jemal Mohamed Sayed, a 19-year-old Eritrean who resides at St. Julian’s, was arrested at the airport on May 4 after immigration officers suspected him of using a passport issued to another man.

Police Inspector Karl Roberts arraigned the man in court on Friday, accusing him of being in possession of a passport issued to someone else, attempting to make use of this passport, making a false declaration to the immigration authorities, knowingly making use of a falsified document and possession of a falsified immigration document.

Sayed’s legal aid defence lawyer, Charmaine Cherret informed the court that he would be pleading guilty. In her submissions on punishment, the lawyer stressed that Sayed had given his full cooperation to the police investigation.

In view of his admission of guilt and in line with current sentencing practises, the man was sentenced to imprisonment for seven months.