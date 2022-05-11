Worker rescued after falling down 18-metre hole at construction site

A worker was rescued on Wednesday evening after falling into an 18m deep hole at a construction site in Rabat.

The delicate operation saw members of the Civil Protection Department going down the narrow hole to pull the 47-year-old worker out.

The accident happened at the site of the former Hotel Verdala in Rabat at around 6pm.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority were on site to investigate the incident. In a statement, the authority said it will continue its investigations in the coming days.

State broadcaster TVM report that the worker is Turkish. He has since been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for grievous injuries.