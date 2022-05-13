menu

Teen in grievous injuries after being hit by car in Birkirkara

The girl, 13, was hit by a car driven by a 32-year-old man from Attard

luke_vella
13 May 2022, 4:39pm
by Luke Vella
The girl was hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by a 32-year-old man from Attard
A 13-year-old Slovakian girl was grievously injured after being hit by a car in Birkirkara.

Police said the accident happened at around 11am at Dun Karm street.  It results the girl that resides in San Ġwann, was hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by a 32-year-old man from Attard.

The girl was attended to by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
