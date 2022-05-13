Teen in grievous injuries after being hit by car in Birkirkara

A 13-year-old Slovakian girl was grievously injured after being hit by a car in Birkirkara.

Police said the accident happened at around 11am at Dun Karm street. It results the girl that resides in San Ġwann, was hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by a 32-year-old man from Attard.

The girl was attended to by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.