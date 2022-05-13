Elderly man grievously injured in a grass fire in Qormi

An elderly man suffered grievous injuries in a grass fire in Qormi.

Police said that a on Friday at around 12pm, a 76-year-old man was injured whilst trying to control the fire in a field at Triq il-Ħofor in Qormi.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department assisted the man. An ambulance took him to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.