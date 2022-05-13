menu

Elderly man grievously injured in a grass fire in Qormi

The 76-year-old man was trying to control a grass fire in a field

13 May 2022, 5:00pm
by Luke Vella
A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department assisted the elderly man
An elderly man suffered grievous injuries in a grass fire in Qormi.

Police said that a on Friday at around 12pm, a 76-year-old man was injured whilst trying to control the fire in a field at Triq il-Ħofor in Qormi.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department assisted the man. An ambulance took him to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.

