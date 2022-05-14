Two men arrested for drugs in Paceville on Friday night

Police arrested two men for drug abuse in Paceville, during a patrol on Friday night.

The first arrest came after police noted a man acting suspiciously in a carpark at Triq San Ġorġ. He was found to be carrying three sachets of suspected cocaine.

According to the police, the man turned aggressive and tried to push the officers during the arrest.

He also tried to dispose of the substance.

In a second case, police said they spotted a man doing cocaine on a table at Triq Santu Wistin. The man tried to get rid of the substance, however he was arrested on the spot.

After a search was conducted, the man was found to be carrying suspected cocaine, heroin, cannabis and ecstasy.

The police also fined man for driving a car without a valid licence and insurance policy, and several others for traffic contraventions.