Two men arrested in possession of weapons, drugs in Qormi

Two men were arrested in Qormi after weapons and drugs were found in their car when they were stopped for driving without a valid licence and insurance policy.

Police said that on Monday at around 6:30pm, it received information that a Hyundai was being driven without a valid licence in Triq il-Kanun, Qormi. District police spotted the car at Triq il-Belt Valletta, where they blocked it and asked the driver and passenger to get out.

The licence attached to the car belonged to another vehicle and the car was not covered by an insurance policy.

The men were arrested after a police sergeant noticed a fire arm under the seat of the driver. Police said they also found a pouch with a considerable amount of cash and a container with around 60 sachets of suspected cocaine and heroin.

The passenger was also found to be carrying a knife.

The men are being held in lockup at the police headquarters in Floriana.

The inquiry is being led by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit and more police investigations will follow.