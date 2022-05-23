Man assaulted in Hamrun bar suffers grievous injuries

A 54-year-old Somali man from Marsa was assaulted while drinking at a bar in Hamrun.

The police said the assault happened at around 2am early on Monday morning, with the man reporting the incident at the Hamrun police station.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital having suffered grievous injuries during the attack in Triq il-Kbira San Ġuzepp.

Following investigations by the police, a 35-year-old man from Birkirkara and a 17-year-old from San Gwann were arrested.

Investigations are still ongoing.