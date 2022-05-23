menu

Man assaulted in Hamrun bar suffers grievous injuries

The man was assaulted while drinking at a bar in Triq il-Kbira San Ġuzepp in the early hours of Monday morning

karl_azzopardi
23 May 2022, 9:19am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 54-year-old Somali man from Marsa was assaulted while drinking at a bar in Hamrun.

The police said the assault happened at around 2am early on Monday morning, with the man reporting the incident at the Hamrun police station.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital having suffered grievous injuries during the attack in Triq il-Kbira San Ġuzepp.

Following investigations by the police, a 35-year-old man from Birkirkara and a 17-year-old from San Gwann were arrested.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.