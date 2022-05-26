Police arrest two youths after discovering drugs in their car

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on Wednesday night after police found cannabis in their car.

Police said that community officials were doing rounds in Buskett when they noted the two men sat in a BMW at 11pm.

The car was parked under the Buskett tent, raising suspicions from the police officials.

Police asked the two to step out of the car so that they can search the vehicle.

After carrying out a search, the police discovered an amount of cannabis and small plastic bags.

Qormi district police were called on site to continue investigations, while further searches on the two men led to discovery of more drugs.

The police then searched their properties in Mosta and seized several items related to drug abuse.

A magisterial inquiry has since been opened, and it is being led by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.

The two men were taken to the police lock-up in Floriana for further investigation.