Construction worker dead after three-storey fall in Ta’ Xbiex

The 49-year-old man fell into a shaft of a construction site he was working at

luke_vella
28 May 2022, 9:29am
by Luke Vella
The man fell into a shaft at Triq Testaferrata in Ta’ Xbiex
A 49-year-old man lost his life after a three-storey into a shaft of a construction site he was working at.

Police said that on Friday at around 6pm, a Turkish man from Sliema, fell into a shaft at Triq Testaferrata in Ta’ Xbiex.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team assisted the man, and he was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance. The man was certified death.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

