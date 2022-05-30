Woman charged over string of thefts from supermarkets

A woman, on bail for allegedly robbing an elderly lady and other thefts, has been remanded in custody after being charged with seven counts of theft from five different supermarkets in the south of Malta.

Inspectors Paul Camilleri, Doirette Cuschieri and Sarah K. Zerafa arraigned Tiziana Attard, 35, from Tarxien before magistrate Elaine Mercieca on Monday afternoon.

Attard targeted supermarkets in Zejtun, Fgura and Tarxien, in a seven-day stealing spree that began on May 20.

She had been charged with aggravated theft in August 2020 and was released on bail some months later.

The court was told that the accused, who is unemployed, was already on bail and was struggling with drug addiction. Among the stolen items that were identified to the court were food, drink and bedsheets.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was appointed as legal aid counsel to the accused for the purposes of her arraignment by the court, as her lawyer was unable to attend the sitting.

A plea of not guilty was entered on the woman’s behalf. Micallef Stafrace declared that he would not be requesting bail at this stage, but asked that until the case is assigned to another magistrate, the accused be held at the forensic unit at Mount Carmel Hospital. The prosecution did not object to the request.

The court, noting that the woman needed help, upheld the request and made a recommendation to this effect to the prison director.