Seven people arrested for cocaine trafficking in two separate raids

Seven people were arrested by police for cocaine trafficking in two seperate raids on Monday night.

The first operation was conducted at Tal-Qroqq, where police followed a vehicle to Triq Maria Teresa Spinelli, where they surrounded it and arrested a 53-year-old man.

He was found in possession of a number of cocaine sachets.

Later police carried out a second operation at an apartment at Triq Manuel Magri in Ħamrun, during which three men and three women, aged between 20 and 53, were arrested.

A considerable amount of cocaine, ready to be trafficked, and another substance that was in the process of being packed, were confiscated.

Cash was also seized during both raids.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca launched an inquiry and two persons will be arraigned in front of Magistrate Noel Bartolo on Wednesday afternoon.

Police investigations are still ongoing.