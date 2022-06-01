Former footballer accused in armed robbery, back in court on misappropriation charges

A former footballer out on bail over armed robbery charges, has been charged with misappropriation after allegedly taking clients’ deposits for handyman jobs but failing to perform any work.

42-year-old Mark Anthony Bonnici from Birkirkara, was charged by summons before magistrate Marse Anne Farrugia on Wednesday morning.

Inspector Claire Vella Borg accused Bonnici, a former Birkirkara FC centre-back, with misappropriating a total of approximately €15,000 from four clients between 2017-2019. He was also accused of recidivism and money laundering.

Bonnici is beleived to be out on bail in connection with an armed robbery of a shop, which took place in San Gwann last year.

The prosecution requested a freezing order in view of the money laundering charge, which was upheld by the court.

Bonnici entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. As he had not appeared in court under arrest, there was no need for bail to be requested.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camileri appeared for Bonnici. Lawyer David Bonello appeared parte civile.