Man who attacked a restaurant with a knife and a glass bottle, remanded in custody

Gonzalo Noel Sanchez, the man who on 21 May, attacked patrons in a restaurant in St Julian’s with a knife and a glass bottle, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty.

During the incident, the 38-year-old Spaniard allegedly broke a glass bottle onto the head of a Swiss man. Two Italian men were also injured and he also damaged a car driven by a Pakistani man.

The court heard how when the police arrived at the scene of the crime, Sanchez was detained on the ground by two civilians, and when they were ordered to release him, the accused remained aggressive, so much so that the police had to taser him.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where a medical team sedated him, as he was still being aggressive.

The prosecution explained that the accused was taking medicine for his mental health at the time of the incident, but on the day, he also consumed alcohol and other drugs.

His lawyer, David Bonello, did not request bail and asked for the accused to remain under observation at Mount Carmel hospital. Magistrate Gabriella Vella upheld the request.

Sanchez was remanded in custody and the court demanded that the prosecution brings forward any witnesses as soon as possible.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Jean Paul Attard.