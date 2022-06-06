menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mosta traffic accident

A 24-year-old was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Mosta on Sunday evening

6 June 2022, 7:44am
by Laura Calleja
The accident occurred at 6:30pm on Vjal Ragusa (Photo: Malta Police Force)
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Mosta on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at 6:30pm on Vjal Ragusa.

Police said that a collision had occurred between a Herald Maverick motorcycle driven by a 24-year-old Mgarr resident and a Mercedes Benz driven by a 28-year-old Mosta resident.

The 24-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is underway.

