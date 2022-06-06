Motorcyclist seriously injured in Mosta traffic accident
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Mosta on Sunday evening.
The accident occurred at 6:30pm on Vjal Ragusa.
Police said that a collision had occurred between a Herald Maverick motorcycle driven by a 24-year-old Mgarr resident and a Mercedes Benz driven by a 28-year-old Mosta resident.
The 24-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
Magistrate Elaine Mercieca has been appointed to the inquiry.
A police investigation is underway.