25-year-old motorcyclist fighting for his life after San Ġwann crash

A collision occurred between a motorcycle and a car at Vjal ir-Riħan, San Ġwann

16 June 2022, 2:39pm
by Luke Vella
A Hungarian man was riding a Kymco motorcycle, when he collided with a Tesla Model 3 driven by a 38-year-old woman from St Paul’s Bay
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after being involved in a traffic accident in San Ġwann on Thursday.

Police said that the Hungarian man was riding a Kymco motorcycle, when he collided with a Tesla Model 3 driven by a 38-year-old woman from St Paul’s Bay. The accident happened at 11am at Vjal ir-Riħan, San Ġwann.

He was taken to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima is leading an inquiry into the case while police investigations are ongoing.

