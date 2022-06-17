Paceville brawls leave three men injured, one arrested in busy night for police

Three men were hospitalised following injuries sustained in two separate arguments in Paceville, St Julian’s in the night between Thursday and Friday.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old from Marsa, sustained serious injuries while a 61-year-old man involved in a separate fight was certified with grievous injuries.

Police said they were called in for assistance at 11:45pm in Triq Santu Wistin following an argument that involved three men.

A medical team had to be called in to treat two Frenchmen aged 61 and 58, who were injured. The third man, had left the scene but was arrested sometime later and taken to police headquarters for interrogation.

The arrested man is a 36-year-old Polish national.

In hospital, the 61-year-old was certified to have sustained grievous injuries while the 58-year-old was only slightly injured.

Meanwhile, at around 2am police on patrol in Triq San Ġorġ noticed an injured man lying down on the street.

The 26-year-old from Marsa was taken to hospital and certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Initial investigations showed that the man was involved in an argument inside an establishment on the same street.

Magistrate Astrid Grima is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.