Youth seriously injured after a five-storey fall into a shaft

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in the early hours of Saturday, after falling five storeys down into a shaft.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2.30am, where two Austrian men, aged 18 and 19, climbed on the roof of a construction site at Triq ir-Ramla in Mellieħa.

The 19-year-old fell into the shaft.

He was assisted by a medical team and by members of the Civil Protection Department, and was taken to hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea ordered an inquiry into the case and police investigations are underway.