menu

Youth seriously injured after a five-storey fall into a shaft

The 19-year-old was on the roof of a construction site in Mellieħa

luke_vella
18 June 2022, 9:12am
by Luke Vella
The incident occurred at around 2.30am on Saturday
The incident occurred at around 2.30am on Saturday

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in the early hours of Saturday, after falling five storeys down into a shaft.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2.30am, where two Austrian men, aged 18 and 19, climbed on the roof of a construction site at Triq ir-Ramla in Mellieħa.

The 19-year-old fell into the shaft.

He was assisted by a medical team and by members of the Civil Protection Department, and was taken to hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea ordered an inquiry into the case and police investigations are underway.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.