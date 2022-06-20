Notary Barbara’s widow sues woman who called her thief in Facebook comments

The widow of deceased notary Ivan Barbara has sued a woman who called her a thief on a Facebook group dedicated to victims of the late notary.

Rosanne Barbara Zarb sued the woman for defamation after the latter called her a “thief and she should end up in jail”.

The case will start being heard in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello on 6 July.

A crowdfunding appeal on the Facebook group helped secure funds for the woman, a mother of four children, to be able to finance the initial court fees.

Barbara Zarb is involved in litigation procedures with 23 former clients of her husband after moneys held in escrow by him on promise of sale agreements were not refunded.

Collectively, the clients are owed €165,000 and they are claiming that Barbara Zarb was a business associate of her husband, something she denies.

The woman who made the Facebook comments is not one of the victims involved in the litigation. She is being represented in the libel proceedings by lawyer David Bonello.

Ivan Barbara died of COVID-19 in April 2021 while in India. He was there, with his wife, to finalise the adoption of a child.

