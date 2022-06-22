Man in a critical condition, two arrested, following Għasri altercation

A 46-year-old man is in a critical condition, and two men were arrested, following an altercation in Għasri on Tuesday morning.

Police said that on Tuesday at 10:30pm, it was informed that the man from Għasri was being treated for serious injuries at the Gozo general hospital.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that at around 11.30am, three men, were involved in an argument at Triq l-Għammar in Għasri.

The other two men, aged 25 and 56, are also from Għasri and were arrested during the night. They only suffered slight injuries.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.