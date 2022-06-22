menu

Elderly man seriously injured after two-storey fall from a construction site

The 62-year-old was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries

luke_vella
22 June 2022, 5:55pm
by Luke Vella
The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 12.45pm, at Trejqet ir-Rummiena in Ħal Għaxaq

A 62-year-old man is fighting for his life, after falling two storeys from a construction site.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 12.45pm, at Trejqet ir-Rummiena, Ħal Għaxaq.

The victim, who resides in Ħal Kirkop, was assisted by a medical team and by members of the Civil Protection Department.

He was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance where he was certified as suffering from serious inuries.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco is leading an inquiry, whilst police investigations are ongoing.

