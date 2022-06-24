Woman grievously injured after losing control of e-kick scooter

A 27-year-old Turkish woman residing in Sliema was grievously injured after losing control of an e-kick scooter she was driving.

The police said the accident happened at around 3:45am on Friday in Triq San Ġorġ, St Julian’s.

Preliminary investigations showed the woman lost control of the scooter and overturned. A medical team was called on site to administer first aid.

She was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified for her injuries.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.