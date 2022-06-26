menu

Motorcyclist, 65, grievously injured in Qormi accident

karl_azzopardi
26 June 2022, 9:54am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo

A 65-year-old motorcyclist from Birżebbuġa was hospitalised after suffering grievous injuries in an accident on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened at around 6:45pm in Triq l-Imdina, Ħal Qormi.

Preliminary investigations showed the accident happened after a Honda CB motorcycle driven by the 65-year-old, was involved in a collision with a Honda Fit driven by a 44-year-old from Qormi.

A medical team was called on the site of the accident, before the motorcyclist was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

