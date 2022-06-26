Police looking for perpetrators behind Paceville brawl doing rounds on social media

The police are looking for a group of people behind a massive brawl which happened outside popular nightclub establishment Havana on Saturday evening.

Footage of the incident made the rounds on social media on Sunday morning, with a large group of people seen fighting the nightclub’s security.

The group can be seen shouting at the club’s bouncers, before a man wearing black starts throwing punches.

As the chaos ensues, one of the men behind the attack is seen throwing a metal barrier at the security team. The security can then be seen chasing down the attackers as they fled the scene through the sizeable crowd who were observing the fight.

The police said it is investigating the case, after receiving the report. The police also said that it is yet to apprehend and identify the perpetrators, after they fled the scene of the incident.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according the police spokesperson.