Police intercept 25 kilos of cocaine on its way to Malta from Sicily

25kg of cocaine on its way to Malta from Sicily was intercepted by the police on Staurday afternoon.

The police said two people, a 24-year-old man from Moldova, and an 18-year-old Russian woman, were arrested by the drug squad after the narcotics were found in the car they were driving.

They were arrested as they were disembarking the catamaran after it arrived in Malta. The police searched the car after receiving an anonymous tipoff.

The cocaine was found in the car’s fuel tank, and has an estimated street value of €2.2 million.

Duty magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has launched an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.