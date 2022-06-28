Man’s lifeless body found in sea off Ta’ Fra Ben

A man’s lifeless body has been found in the sea close to Ta’ Fra Ben in Qawra.

A police spokesperson said the body was found by divers at around 10:30am on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said initial investigations showed the corpse is not linked to a number of missing persons reported to the police in the past weeks.

Sharona Grima, 12, was reported missing to the police on Wednesday 22 June in Xagħra, Gozo.

Another girl, Doaa Kasem, 17, was first reported missing on 16 June, and was last seen in Santa Venera.

36-year-old Jonathan Baldacchino was also reported missing on 5 March and was last seen in Attard.

Magistrate Astrid May Grime has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.