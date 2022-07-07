menu

Worker injured after falling off ladder in Mellieha

karl_azzopardi
7 July 2022, 1:11pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 51-year-old Italian worker was hospitalised in a Mellieha accident on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Marfa, Mellieħa at around 8:30am.

Initial investigations by the police showed the man, who resides in St Paul’s Bay, fell from a ladder at the place he was working at.

He was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

