Worker injured after falling off ladder in Mellieha
Man hospitalised after Mellieha workplace accident
A 51-year-old Italian worker was hospitalised in a Mellieha accident on Thursday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Marfa, Mellieħa at around 8:30am.
Initial investigations by the police showed the man, who resides in St Paul’s Bay, fell from a ladder at the place he was working at.
He was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.