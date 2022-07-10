menu

Police seize 55 plants from illegal cannabis farm in Gozo

The man was using his Xewkija field to grow cannabis and then sell it illegally according to the police

karl_azzopardi
10 July 2022, 1:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The police seized 55 plants from an illegal cannabis farm in Xewkija, Gozo on Sunday morning.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the seizure, following days of surveillance by the police’s anti-drugs squad, after it had received information on the operation.

It said plants, seeds and objects related to the processing of cannabis were also found in the area. The police said the cannabis was being grown to be trafficked.

Police investigations continued at the man’s residence, which is also found in Xewkija, where more objects related to the processing of cannabis were also found.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech has been informed about the seizure, and launched an inquiry.

The man is expected to be charged in court over the coming days. Police investigations are ongoing.

